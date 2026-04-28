Bahrain’s Interior Ministry announced Monday that the citizenship of 69 individuals has been revoked over their alleged connection to Iranian attacks, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, all of those affected are of non-Bahraini origin.

Authorities said the individuals were found to have supported Iranian attacks, including through collusion with foreign entities.

The ministry added that relevant state bodies would take all required measures to carry out the decision in accordance with Bahrain’s laws.

Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and other countries in the region, including Bahrain , in response to joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

Bahrain has already detained several citizens and foreign nationals over allegations related to filming and publishing material about the attacks, as well as suspected espionage on behalf of foreign entities.