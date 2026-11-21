IDF takes aim at Islamic Jihad targets

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck three terrorists from the military wing of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, as they traveled in a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies to members of the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Following the strike, Gazan sources identified the terrorists as aid workers employed by an international organization.

"This claim is false and further demonstrates how terrorist organizations cynically exploit humanitarian organizations and portray terrorists as aid workers following IDF strikes," the IDF warned.

"Throughout the war, and particularly in recent weeks, these terrorists advanced attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, systematically violating the ceasefire agreement.

"The terrorists were targeted in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat they posed."

The IDF will provide further updates on the results of the strike.