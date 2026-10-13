תיעוד ממצלמות גוף של לוחמי סיירת צנחנים דובר צה"ל

IDF and Shin Bet forces foiled a terrorist attack planned by four Islamic Jihad terrorists in northern Samaria.

The terrorists were arrested in two operations conducted this week in the villages of Qabatiya and Arraba.

In another operation this week, in the Beit Rima area in the Binyamin region, IDF soldiers apprehended a wanted individual involved in arms trafficking.

The terrorists were transferred for further questioning by the security forces.

At the conclusion of the operation, the IDF released footage of Duvdevan soldiers operating in the Menashe Brigade, alongside body-camera footage from Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit soldiers during the arrest of the terrorists.