חיסול מחבלי הג'יהאד האסלאמי בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF confirmed on Tuesday that it struck in the Khan Yunis area on Sunday and eliminated three terrorists from the military wing of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, while they were meeting to advance attacks against IDF troops.

The IDF named the eliminated terrorists as: engineering operative Muhammad Abu Hajjaj, deputy squad commander Yousef Abu Razak, and rocket array operative Abdelhamid Jadallah.

In an additional strike in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday, the IDF eliminated Salah al-Din Iyad Abd al-Hamid and Izz al-Din Iyad Diab Barhoum, two Nukhba terrorists from the Rafah Brigade of Hamas’ military wing.

Recently, the terrorists advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to restore the military capabilities of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in aerial strikes to remove the threat.

The IDF stressed that before the strikes, it took steps to reduce harm to civilians, including using precise munitions and aerial surveillance.