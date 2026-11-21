Journalist Ayala Hasson announced this evening (Saturday night) that she has decided to join Channel 14 following her departure from Kan 11. In a statement to viewers, she explained the considerations behind her decision, sharply criticized the channel's conduct and made clear that she intends to continue her journalism without compromise.

Hasson wrote, "As soon as I announced my departure from Kan, I received several job offers, two of which I considered seriously." She said the decision was based not on financial considerations or personal convenience, but on an assessment of Israel's public and media landscape.

She explained, "In light of the circumstances in which I ended my work at Kan, the unprecedented ultimatum I was given, and the attempt to harm me, my journalistic freedom and the freedom of expression of a large segment of the Israeli public, I decided that personal convenience or financial considerations alone could not determine where I would broadcast."

Hasson added that her decision came against the backdrop of what she described as attempts to silence voices in Israeli society. She wrote, "At a time when there are declared intentions to silence a large segment of the public, and especially these days, when quite a few masks have been torn off, I chose Channel 14."

She went on to emphasize that the move to the new channel would not change her professional principles, "Wherever I am, I will bring the same set of values and the same commitment to the public. No one will dictate to me or silence me."

Hasson also addressed her time at Kan and highlighted her journalistic achievements, foremost among them the disclosure of the Jericho Wall document, which detailed Hamas's plan to invade Israel, as presented to former Military Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva.

She wrote, "I am leaving Kan with my head held high, with a series of journalistic achievements behind me. I brought viewers, relevance, an agenda and public discourse to public broadcasting."

Alongside her criticism of Kan, Hasson devoted part of her statement to saying goodbye to her colleagues. She thanked the teams behind the Saturday newscasts and the 7 p.m. program, editors Ohad and Moti, researchers, studio staff, camera operators, directors, technicians and the other employees who worked with her over the years.

She wrote, "The relief of leaving Kan is also tinged with sadness. I am saying goodbye to dear people I loved working with," adding that she would be happy to continue working with the panelists who had appeared alongside her.

At the end of her statement, Hasson thanked the public for the support she had received since announcing her departure and made clear that she would return to broadcasting in the coming week, this time on Channel 14.

She wrote, "I am starting in a new place, but with the same profound sense of mission and weight of responsibility that have accompanied me from the beginning of my journalistic career to this day. I have only one commitment: to you, the viewers, the public."

She closed her statement with the words, "Thank you to the people of Israel for the support and encouragement; it moved me deeply. We will meet again this week, on Channel 14. And don't forget, we have no other country."