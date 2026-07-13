Hovav Demri, the husband of Minister of Science and Technology Gila Gamliel, revealed in an interview with Channel 14 on Monday that his wife's security detail has been reinforced over the past day.

"By chance, they increased the security at home. I don't know why," Demri stated.

When the studio panelists asked when minister security had been increased before, the presenter noted that "it happened during the last operation against Iran."

Journalist Chaim Levinson claimed that the disclosure is a censorship violation. "Other media outlets submitted the report for approval, and it was denied. I am waiting for a Shin Bet investigation into the matter," he wrote on X.