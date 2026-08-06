A new poll published on Channel 14's "Sheva" program indicates broad support among coalition voters for the government's current ministers to remain in office.

According to the survey, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir received the highest level of support among all ministers included in the poll.

The results show that 72.5% of coalition voters said they would like to see Ben Gvir continue in his position.

He was followed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich with 65.2% support, and Defense Minister Israel Katz in third place with 59%.

The rest of the rankings were Transportation Minister Miri Regev with 54.9% support, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar with 54.8%, Education Minister Yoav Kisch with 45.9%, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin with 45.1%.