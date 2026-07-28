סמטטריץ' ובן גביר בוויעדה ערוץ 14

A rare display of unity took place Tuesday at the Channel 14 conference when, at the conclusion of an interview with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, the interviewer noticed that Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was waiting to be interviewed and invited the two to meet on stage.

The meeting came amid indications that the two parties intend to run separately in the next election after running on a joint list in the previous election. The two embraced and sought to project a message of partnership.

Ben Gvir stressed that there is no rivalry between him and Smotrich, saying, "We sit next to each other in the cabinet."

Smotrich added that the two "represent the same right-wing camp and have been fighting very hard together for the past three years."

After commentator Shimon Riklin remarked that "people say the two of you are at odds," Smotrich responded, "Don't believe the media."

Ben Gvir added, "We both love Prime Minister Netanyahu. We both appreciate him very, very much."