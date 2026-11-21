A study involving 61 patients found that an experimental pill called daraxonrasib, given in combination with chemotherapy, produced encouraging results, including significant tumor shrinkage. In some patients, tumors shrank until they could no longer be detected on imaging scans.

The study included patients at various stages of pancreatic cancer who received the new drug once a day alongside chemotherapy. According to the reported findings, approximately 60% of participants experienced significant tumor shrinkage, while tumors became undetectable on imaging scans in approximately 8%.

The data also indicate that the treatment halted disease progression in most participants during the follow-up period. However, the report on the study included two different figures for the proportion of patients whose disease did not progress: 90% of participants, compared with a claim that this occurred in all 61 patients.

Dr. Wungki Park, an oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, who presented the findings, expressed excitement about the results. He said, "I have never seen so many tumors disappear in patients whose cancer has spread."

He said that, beyond the high proportion of patients who responded to treatment, the responses were also more substantial, and the disease remained under control for longer. The researchers hope these findings will eventually translate into longer survival for patients.

The median follow-up period was 18 months. Park described the cases in which tumors were no longer visible on CT scans as an exceptional achievement, saying the results were close to complete remission.

However, the researchers stress that a tumor's disappearance from an imaging scan does not prove that the cancer has been completely cured. It remains unknown whether the disease could return after an extended period, and further studies and longer follow-up are still needed to determine the treatment's effectiveness and its impact on patient survival.