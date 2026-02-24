For the first time, the recently approved national health basket includes weight-loss injections for teenagers aged 12-18. To discuss the psychological implications of this move, we spoke with psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Ilan Tal of the Dr. Tal Center for Emotional and Mental Support.

“People often think of food as a source of comfort," Dr. Tal explains. “Because it’s so accessible, we’ve become accustomed to relying on it for emotional relief-whether to celebrate or to cope. Over time, we end up eating more than we planned. This happens to both adults and teenagers. Weight gain then leads to frustration, social rejection, and blame, as if the person simply lacks willpower. That’s not accurate. Most people who gain weight try to lose it but struggle. This is the basis of what we call addiction."

In such a reality, Dr. Tal says, it can be helpful to provide teens with a tool that gives them a sense of control over their impulses. “The problem is that if someone has learned to soothe themselves with food, stopping the injections will often lead to weight regain-similar to what can happen after bariatric surgery. The underlying habit hasn’t changed. Ideally, injections should be combined with psychological support. But in a country where stress levels are high and access to mental health care is limited, teens may continue a cycle of losing and regaining weight."

He also raises another concern: “Once weight-loss injections are available, discussions will arise about the ‘right’ weight to begin treatment, and whether it might be used even by those at a normal weight. There’s also a risk of misuse by individuals with eating disorders seeking further weight loss. Supervision is critical, and parents are now more responsible than ever to ensure the treatment is appropriate and that their children learn to regulate emotions without relying on food."

Dr. Tal notes that adults themselves often model emotional eating, which teens naturally imitate. He warns that injections could reinforce unrealistic and unhealthy body ideals, similar to the effect of conventional diets. Still, for teens struggling to lose weight and experiencing psychological distress as a result, the injections can provide a valuable sense of capability and relief. “Could they later be misused? Absolutely," he cautions.

When asked whether the inclusion of the injections in the health basket comes with warnings addressing these issues, Dr. Tal says no. “There aren’t enough mental health professionals to address even more serious cases, let alone the psychological aspects of weight issues. The responsibility ultimately falls on parents."

He adds that Israeli society has yet to fully recognize that obesity is often a form of addiction, which contributes to inadequate treatment. Even limited parental engagement, he emphasizes, can open an important dialogue with children about behaviors we struggle to control, including overeating-an essential conversation at any age.