Hadassah University Medical Center inaugurated today the “Hadassah-Helmsley Netivot," a state-of-the-art medical center designed to provide residents of Netivot, the western Negev, and surrounding communities with advanced diagnostic, treatment, and ongoing care close to home.

The initiative aims to make high-quality healthcare accessible to southern residents, reducing the need to travel to distant hospitals in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv. The center will serve more than 150,000 residents and operate in partnership with the Netivot municipality, Hadassah Women’s Organization, and the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Hadassah teams will bring expertise from the Jerusalem campus directly to Netivot.

The center features specialist clinics and a modern imaging center offering MRI, CT, ultrasound, X-ray, and fluoroscopy services. According to Hadassah, these facilities meet high professional and service standards and are integrated with advanced AI technologies, some provided by Philips, to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

The project is a joint effort of the Netivot municipality, Hadassah Medical Center management, Hadassah Women’s Organization, the Helmsley Trust, and all Israeli health funds. The Helmsley Trust contributed over $5.2 million for medical equipment and more than $950,000 to support the recruitment of medical personnel.

Sandor Frankel, trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said, “Whether you live in northern or southern Israel, there should be no limitation on receiving the same quality of healthcare. We are proud to support Hadassah-Helmsley Netivot, expanding one of Israel’s leading hospitals so residents of Netivot and surrounding areas can access medical innovation and the care they deserve."

Health Minister Chaim Katz added, “We are bringing advanced medicine from the capital to the western Negev. We will continue investing in strengthening medical services to ensure quality, accessible healthcare for every citizen."

Global Hadassah Women’s Organization President Carol Ann Schwartz called the opening a “moment of renewal and hope," highlighting the organization’s century-long commitment to building Israel’s healthcare infrastructure and reducing disparities by expanding services to the periphery.

Hadassah Board Chair Dalia Itzik emphasized that the center represents a long-overdue correction for residents of the south, who have historically faced healthcare inequalities. “Hadassah teams will travel south to provide hospital services in the community, creating new jobs and strengthening medical infrastructure," she said.

Hadassah CEO Prof. Yoram Weiss described the project as a historic national initiative ensuring southern residents can access advanced care without long travel or long waits for appointments. He thanked partners, including the Helmsley Trust, the Netivot municipality, and Israel’s health funds, for turning the vision into reality.

Netivot Mayor Yechiel Zohar called the opening “truly good news for the city and the entire western Negev." He said the center brings equality, improved quality of life, and medical security for residents, and praised the strong partnership that made it possible.

The Hadassah-Helmsley Netivot center represents a major step in strengthening healthcare in southern Israel, providing advanced technologies, top-tier specialists, and a model for equitable medical access across the country.