The Hamas terrorist organization has restored its manpower to the level it maintained before the October 7 attack and is also working to expand its military capabilities, with an emphasis on producing and operating explosive drones, intelligence source Rafael Hayoun warned.

Hayoun monitors terrorist organizations' activities in the Gaza Strip, and warned intelligence and defense bodies of the threat ahead of the October 7 massacre.

Speaking in an interview with Zvi Yehezkeli on i24NEWS' "The Arabists" program, Hayoun claimed that during the fighting, the IDF had reduced Hamas's manpower to about 30% of its original strength, but that the organization began an accelerated rebuilding process following the withdrawal of troops from Gaza.

According to Hayoun, Hamas has now returned to 100% of its prewar manpower.

Hayoun attributed the increase in the number of operatives partly to Hamas' recruitment efforts among Gaza residents, exploiting their desire for revenge following the war and offering recruits payment.

He said, "There is the issue of revenge, and Hamas exploits it. It tells them, 'Do you want revenge? Join the organization, recruitment is open, you will get paid in shekels, and when the time is right for us, you will also get your revenge.'"

Alongside recruitment, Hayoun also described the resumption of military production in Gaza. He said Hamas had resumed large-scale weapons production, while equipment continued to be smuggled into the Strip, "by every possible means."

Hayoun also addressed the organization's financial situation, claiming that, contrary to the images of hardship presented in Arab media, Hamas continues to enjoy substantial financial resources that enable it to fund its activities.

He explained, "The money keeps flowing nonstop. Hamas is not short of money; don't let anyone tell you otherwise. Everything we see on Al Jazeera, all sorts of stories and people in distress, is just a deception."

One of the main changes Hayoun highlighted concerns the weapons Hamas is seeking to develop. He said the organization had concluded that rockets had become less effective against Israeli defense systems and had therefore decided to invest more in drone-based capabilities.

Hayoun explained, "Hamas realized that, as far as it is concerned, rockets are no longer relevant. Israel intercepts everything; it has Iron Dome."

According to Hayoun, Hamas studied the use of drones in other combat zones and began applying the knowledge it acquired to training its operatives. He said, "They learned from Hezbollah, learned from Ukraine, and began training with drones."

As part of these efforts, Hamas is operating a production network in Gaza that uses 3D printers to manufacture small explosive drones. According to Hayoun's account, the drones can carry explosive charges weighing between half a kilogram and one kilogram, and the organization is training special units to operate them.

To avoid detection by aerial surveillance, drone flight training takes place mainly inside enclosed buildings. Alongside the resumption of weapons production, Hamas is therefore also training personnel to operate the drones.

However, the threat Hayoun highlighted extends beyond small explosive drones. He said more than 100 heavy-lift FlyCart 100 cargo drones had already been smuggled into the Gaza Strip, and their exact locations were unknown.

"Never mind that no one knows exactly where they are," he added, stressing the carrying capacity of the drones that had reached Gaza. "These are drones that can carry the weight of a person. It's crazy."