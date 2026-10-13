Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to sign a special security order this coming Sunday prohibiting the operation of drones controlled through cellular communications (SIM cards) or fiber-optic cables throughout Israel's controlled airspace.

The decision follows specific intelligence concerning serious security threats, including attempts to target senior officials using drones.

The ban is expected to take effect after the minister signs the order and remain in force for six months. It is a temporary measure intended to provide an immediate response to the threats until additional security solutions are developed.

According to the announcement, the decision was made against the backdrop of increasing use of drones for hostile purposes, both by elements outside Israel and by individuals operating within the country.

The threats that prompted the decision include drone attacks, attempts to target senior officials, the use of drones by criminals and organized crime families, intelligence gathering, and smuggling.

Security officials emphasize that the threat is not limited to Israel's borders or combat zones but also includes hostile drone activity within Israeli territory.

Under the proposed order, the ban will apply to only two categories: drones operated using fiber-optic cables and drones controlled through cellular communications.

Other types of drones will not be included in the new ban and may continue to operate in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The proposed order also establishes exceptions allowing operations by security agencies or those acting on their behalf, as well as the use of fiber-optic drones that are tethered to the ground.

In addition, SIM-controlled drones that received the appropriate approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority before the order takes effect may qualify for the specified exemptions.

An exemptions committee will also be established to consider individual applications for permission to operate drones covered by the ban.

The decision to advance the prohibition was approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Defense Minister during discussions of the Security Cabinet.

It follows a policy review led by the National Security Council in cooperation with security agencies and is considered part of a broader series of measures aimed at addressing the drone threat.

Additional measures being examined and advanced include import bans and regulatory restrictions governing the use of the relevant types of drones.

The Defense Minister is expected to sign the order under his authority pursuant to the Aviation Law, following consultation with the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority and completion of a public comment process, as required by the Justice Ministry.