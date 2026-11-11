Drones capable of dropping explosives found in northern Israel home

Northern District police officers and Ben Gurion Airport customs personnel raided a home in the northern village of Daburiyya on Wednesday morning, seizing approximately 40 drones of various types, including drones equipped with technology that enables them to drop explosives from the air.

The raid followed an undercover investigation conducted in recent weeks into a 30-year-old village resident suspected of selling drones illegally smuggled into Israel.

According to a statement from the police and the Israel Tax Authority, the investigation was launched following information indicating criminal use of drones purchased from the suspect, or drones repaired and repurposed in a workshop operating in his home.

On Wednesday morning, as the investigation entered its overt phase, Northern District police officers, Ben Gurion Airport customs investigators and Jordan River customs personnel raided the suspect's home.

During the search, approximately 40 drones of various types with a range of tactical capabilities were seized. These included drones incorporating dual-use technology that enables them to drop explosives from the air.

The suspect was initially taken for questioning by Ben Gurion Airport customs investigators on suspicion of serious customs offenses and violations of communications and aviation regulations.

He was later transferred to police for questioning on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony.