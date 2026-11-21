A Milano gli studenti bruciano un carro armato e le effigi di Trump e Netanyahu

Tens of thousands of people took part Friday in a wave of demonstrations across 25 European countries. The protesters, mainly young people, students and labor activists, took to the streets over the high cost of living, increased military spending, the climate crisis and their governments' policies.

The protests, which began in France in recent weeks and later spread to Albania, Serbia and Germany, expanded Friday to additional countries, including Britain, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Romania and Croatia. At some demonstrations, participants carried signs reading, "Fighting for our future."

The organization "Youth Strike" coordinated the demonstrations, describing them as, "Europe's largest coordinated youth protest in recent years." According to the organizers, demonstrations were planned in about 400 cities under the slogan, "Fighting for our future - not for their wars."

The protest organizers presented European governments with a series of demands, including an end to military buildups and conscription, increased investment in education and welfare, measures to address the climate crisis and structural changes to public systems. Their demands also included an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian Arabs.

In Italy, demonstrations took place in about 100 cities, with violent clashes breaking out at some of them. In Milan, protesters set fire to cardboard effigies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

In Germany, demonstrations were reported in 73 cities. The protest organizers announced plans to expand their activities to additional European countries in the coming weeks.