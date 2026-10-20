The unrest is spreading to additional countries: The French government announced that it will deploy military forces to Paris and Marseille to deal with the demonstrations and disturbances planned for this coming Saturday.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced that military forces would be deployed during Saturday's planned demonstrations, "primarily to allow police officers to focus on their mission of maintaining order."

Police forces will also be significantly reinforced ahead of the violent demonstrations expected this coming weekend.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said, "The police presence at Saturday's demonstrations will be massive. The goal is an immediate restoration of order."

French authorities announced Monday that a partial curfew would be imposed in several cities, including Paris, Bordeaux, Lille, and Nice. The curfew will take effect Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. and end Wednesday at 6:00 a.m.

Paris police have temporarily banned the carrying of containers or bottles containing gasoline or other fuels, and have prohibited the wearing of masks and helmets in certain areas of the city.

In Italy, the government also announced that it would deploy military forces to Milan following violent riots in the city. According to the announcement, at least 500 soldiers will be stationed in Milan in an effort to quell the unrest.

The Italian government announced that it is planning a series of new, stricter security measures, including extending the period of preventive detention for minors, taking a tougher approach toward youth gangs, and banning gatherings of individuals deemed a threat to public order.

In recent days, the demonstrations have also spread to Albania, where thousands of young people and students have clashed with local police forces. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

According to official figures, 295 people have been injured in the riots in Albania, including 186 police officers.

Prime Minister Rama claimed that the young protesters had been "radicalized by dark forces in Europe and the United States. Albania has become one of the targets of a well-coordinated attack."