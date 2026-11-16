The late Italian couple Donatello and Zelmira De Luigi were posthumously recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations at a ceremony in Vaughan, near Toronto, Canada, for sheltering eight Jews during the Holocaust.

Their nephew, 95-year-old Emilio De Luigi, accepted the medal and certificate of honor on their behalf from Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed. The ceremony was attended by the Italian ambassador and hundreds of members of the Jewish and Italian communities.

The story dates back to 1930, when Dr. Alfred Strom and Dr. Perla Strom-Rosenzweig, a Polish-born Jewish couple, arrived in Italy to study medicine at the University of Padua before settling in Rome.

In 1938, Benito Mussolini's fascist regime introduced racial laws that stripped the couple of their citizenship and medical licenses. Forced to practice medicine in secret, they were later held for two years in an internment camp for foreign Jews near Perugia.

In September 1943, shortly after Nazi forces entered Rome, Alfred Strom escaped a German patrol and sought help from Donatello De Luigi, a wealthy publisher who was also his patient. Strom asked him to shelter his two young children, four-year-old Roberto and nine-month-old Liliana.

De Luigi refused to separate the children from their parents, insisting instead on sheltering the entire family.

For nearly nine months, until Rome's liberation in June 1944, Donatello and Zelmira De Luigi hid eight Jews in the basement of their rented villa on the outskirts of the city. They included Alfred and Perla Strom and their two children, as well as Alfred's brother, Dr. David Strom, his wife, and their two daughters.

The families lived in darkness and near-total silence while the De Luigis supplied them with food and arranged forged identity documents.

In one particularly dangerous incident, German soldiers entered the villa to assess its suitability as accommodation for a senior officer. The eight Jews crowded into a wardrobe on the second floor, narrowly escaping discovery when the soldiers decided the rooms were too small and left.

The families remained in hiding as Nazi persecution devastated Rome's Jewish community. Approximately 1,000 Jews were deported from the city to the Auschwitz extermination camp, of whom only 15 survived.

During the ceremony in Canada, Holocaust survivor Roberto Strom, now 87, addressed attendees by video link from Rome. He thanked his rescuers and recalled the absolute silence the families had been forced to maintain throughout their time in hiding.

Emilio De Luigi, who visited the villa as a 12-year-old and was sworn to secrecy, recalled that his uncle had been motivated by simple humanity rather than religious conviction.

According to Emilio, his uncle would say, "What I did had to be done," fully aware of the fate that awaited the Jewish families had he turned them away.