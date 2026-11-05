Several people fell ill after inhaling cleaning chemicals at an educational institution in Jerusalem's Shuafat neighborhood.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and emergency medical technicians provided treatment at the scene to several individuals who were in mild condition and fully conscious.

Twenty-one students and staff members were evacuated to Hadassah hospitals following their exposure to the hazardous substances.

Two children suffered shortness of breath and were evacuated in moderate condition, while 19 others suffered mild injuries.

A total of 13 children and four staff members were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus, while four additional children were brought to Hadassah Ein Kerem.