המסתערבים הפתיעו את המחבל דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem Border Police undercover officers, acting under the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and in cooperation with Jerusalem Border Police officers, Border Police forces from the Jerusalem envelope, and Israel Police officers from the Jerusalem District, arrested a terrorist from the Shuafat refugee camp suspected of promoting terrorist activity and planning to carry out an attack.

According to a police statement, the forces raided the suspect's home, breached the building, located him, and placed him under arrest. The officers then conducted a search of the residence.

At the conclusion of the operation, the suspect was transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning. Police said the operation was carried out under the direction of the Shin Bet as part of the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Footage released by the police shows the Border Police undercover officers arriving at the suspect's home and catching him by surprise in his bed while members of his family were asleep.