Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has two main obstacles preventing him from forming a coalition and serving in the top spot for many more months: Netanyahu’s bloc is eight votes short of the 61 needed to obtain a majority in the Knesset, and the haredi parties don’t believe that he can prevent the criminal justice system from arresting large numbers of haredi yeshiva students.



By possibly getting Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party into his camp and potentially (at long last) reining in the Supreme Court, my proposals could enable the prime minister to head the government and prevent Eisenkot from becoming prime minister.

Since Liberman, unlike Eisenkot, does not have the Oslo mentality and is not a tool of the leftist security establishment, the Yisrael Beytenu leader is a much better alternative for Israel than Eisenkot.



How Netanyahu Could Get to 61 Votes While Freezing Out Eisenkot



As is well-known, Liberman’s biggest ambition is to become prime minister. Therefore, I believe that he may join forces with Netanyahu, swallowing his obvious disdain - or is it hatred? - for Bibi, if he is guaranteed the top spot.



Because Netanyahu’s 2020 rotation agreement with Benny Gantz did not result in Gantz becoming prime minister, Netanyahu would probably have to let Liberman head the government first. If the Yisrael Beytenu head is prime minister for 6 to 12 months and then Netanyahu takes over, Netanyahu would still get 12 to 18 months to work with President Donald Trump, who is slated to leave office in January 2029. Starting in the latter year, to make the deal sweeter for Liberman, he could head the government again.



With Liberman’s seven MKs, Netanyahu would be just one vote short of a majority, assuming that he is able to recruit the haredim. MK Elyasaf Peretz, a member of Eisenkot’s Yashar! party who, according to his mother, was upset by Eisenkot’s plan to form a government using the support of Arab MKs, could provide the final vote. A few other MKs from Yashar! and/or B’yachad may come aboard if they are promised ministries in the government.

Some will say that Liberman would never partner with Netanyahu because Liberman has vowed not to do so. He also swore to never sit with haredim. But, as we’ve seen recently with many MKs on the Left abandoning their campaign promises, politicians do not always adhere to their past pledges...

Further, an expert recently asserted that Liberman could indeed join Netanyahu in order to get the top spot.



Solving the Haredi Draft Issue



The haredim are justifiably concerned that the Supreme Court would again prevent a right-wing government from halting the mass arrests of yeshiva students.



A radical idea is needed in order to limit the court’s out-of-control, anti-democratic powers in general and solve this problem in particular.



Since the court strikes down any laws it doesn’t like, more legislation that lacks teeth is not the answer.



Instead, the Knesset should pass a Basic Law which states that the court can only overturn laws that directly contradict specific clauses of existing legislation. Additionally, the Basic Law should prohibit the court from legislating penalties, such as economic sanctions, and prevent unelected individuals from implementing punishments, including arrests, based solely on court rulings.

Most importantly, if the justices disobey this Basic Law, their salaries can be withheld by the Finance Ministry.

As a result of this legislation, the court will probably no longer be able to prevent the Knesset from freezing the arrests of yeshiva students.

Of course, the Supreme Court will likely try to overturn the Basic

Law. But the Knesset should state that the legislation cannot be struck down because it is a Basic Law and because the court has a huge conflict of interest when it comes to this matter.

Finally and most critically, the Knesset should point out repeatedly and forcefully that the justices have greatly undermined democracy and the rule of law by becoming an unelected super legislature that can effectively pass laws and veto legislation at will, without any possibility of their decisions being overturned.

Ultimately, a compromise Draft Law should be passed, hopefully with the support of most or all of the Knesset’s Jewish parties. Among its elements can be army service and combat quotas for the haredi sector as a condition for their yeshivas receiving government aid. In other words, in order to receive government financial support, certain percentages of haredi men must serve in noncombat and combat roles in the army. The concerns about assimilation and serving with women must be respected, of course.

All haredi men who are not studying full time should be drafted, and all haredi men who do not enter the IDF should perform national service, with some of them serving in the police and border police and as security guards. By performing these roles, they would allow some of the men currently doing them to do much less reserve duty.



A Multi-Faceted Plan That Can Solve Many Problems



With my initiatives, Netanyahu can prevent the dangerous crowd with the Oslo mentality from gaining power and get one last chance to spark regime change in Iran. Perhaps just as importantly, he can finally resolve the draft and judicial controversies that have long plagued the country.