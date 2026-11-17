Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), together with members of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, has called on the committee's new chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, to urgently convene a special session on implementing the law imposing the death penalty for terrorists.

The request centers on the case of Kadri Samara, who, according to the letter, murdered Netanel Shakron in a shooting attack at a spring in the Binyamin region.

In the letter, sent yesterday (Monday), Son Har-Melech argues that the murder occurred after the death penalty law, which she initiated and advanced in the previous Knesset, took effect, making this the first case requiring its implementation.

She wrote, "The murder of Netanel Shakron, may God avenge his blood, occurred after the law took effect, and this is the first case requiring its implementation."

According to Son Har-Melech, despite the time that has elapsed since the suspect's arrest, no clear report has been provided on the progress of legal proceedings against him.

The lawmakers are demanding that representatives of the Military Advocate General's Corps, the ISA, and the attorney general's office be summoned to the session to present the status of the investigation and explain why an indictment has yet to be filed.

The letter states, "It is unacceptable that a law enacted by Israel's Knesset, intended to address the most serious terrorist murders, should remain unimplemented in the very first case in which it is put to the test."

They further emphasized, "It is the Knesset's duty to oversee the implementation of the law and ensure that the competent authorities act in accordance with its provisions."

The request was submitted under Section 111(e) of the Knesset Rules of Procedure, which allows one-third of a committee's members to demand that it convene to discuss a specified issue.

The appeal comes a day after Liberman's appointment as chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, placing an initial request for a session on implementing the death penalty law for terrorists on his agenda.