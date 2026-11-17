Free popcorn at the movies and an ice cream voucher do not compensate a child for hundreds of days without Dad at home. A couple’s getaway will not restore a lost job, make up for a missed academic year or, certainly, repair a marriage in crisis.

Even a discount on municipal property taxes, which is certainly justified and necessary, cannot do that. And we have not even mentioned the physical toll, the psychological toll and the loss of life.

Avigdor Liberman should be reminded of these things as, following his U-turn on conscription, he tries to reassure us with promises to look after those who serve. The day after the Knesset was sworn in, he tweeted, "We will continue working with all our might for those who serve, conscripts, reservists and career personnel. We will not betray our principles."

We, the leaders of the "Partners in Service" forum, which brings together thousands of religious-Zionist women from families deeply committed to conscript, reserve and career military service, would like to remind Liberman what looking after us really means, and what it means not to betray the principles of Zionism.

There is no doubt that those who serve deserve benefits and entitlements. The previous government understood this and even began implementing it, and that work must continue. But when we tell Zionist elected officials, regardless of their political bloc, "Look us in the eye. Do not turn your backs on us. Do not abandon the country’s security," we are not talking about money.

We mean that the State of Israel should not demand hundreds of days of reserve duty from us each year while tens of thousands of young, fit men are not drafted into the IDF.

We are not asking for money. We demand that the State of Israel act on the realization that the "small, smart army" concept has failed, and not allow a blanket exemption for the haredi public. Only a substantial, permanent expansion of the regular army, with an emphasis on combat soldiers and combat support personnel, can ensure a gradual return to a reasonable number of reserve duty days each year. That is the key to restoring normal family life, work and studies, things that cannot be priced or compensated for with money.

But even the long-awaited return to normal life and recovery are not the main issue. Looking after us, and everyone who lives here, means ensuring that the IDF has enough soldiers, now and for decades to come, to meet the security challenges on every front. It means ensuring a large, smart army, present along every border, that can prevent another pogrom within the sovereign State of Israel.

And that is precisely what is missing from Liberman’s promises.

After his U-turn, and with it clear that the "2018 Liberman framework" is even more lenient than Bismuth’s draft-evasion bill, Liberman has declared over the past two days that he will pass only a conscription law that can withstand High Court scrutiny. But a promise of a law that can withstand High Court scrutiny is not enough. The real test is whether the law will address security needs, the IDF chief of staff’s warnings about the severe shortage of soldiers, and the situation of those who serve after three years of war.

Absurdly, there are attempts to conceal from the public the fact that no new law is needed to safeguard Israel’s security and address the IDF’s personnel shortfall. The Defense Service Law already exists and is in force, and after decades, it applies to the haredi public as well. All that is needed is to enforce it, which did not happen under the previous government, withdraw state benefits from those who do not fulfill their duty, and introduce effective sanctions targeting young draft evaders. It is not difficult to think of options more effective than arrests.

Instead, Liberman is once again proposing a "conscription" law that would need a miracle to secure both haredi consent and High Court approval, while promising to look after those who serve through benefits. But benefits, important as they may be, are no substitute for mandatory conscription. They will not fill the IDF’s depleted ranks or reduce the burden placed on the same families time and again.

This is also the place to remind Bennett: The principle that "only those who serve receive benefits" is profoundly just and necessary, and every step toward advancing it matters. But it is not enough.

We must not rely solely on market forces to do their work. We must never allow two legitimate paths for a young Jewish person: enlist and receive benefits, or do not enlist and receive none. Giving legal legitimacy to the choice of "not enlisting and not receiving benefits" is a dangerous step that could be the first on the road to a mercenary army.

In the neighborhood we live in, the State of Israel’s existence depends on the IDF remaining a people’s army, with service mandatory under the law. The legal obligation to enlist must underpin the principle that "only those who serve as required by law receive benefits." Benefits for those who serve are a worthy addition to the obligation to serve, not a substitute for it.

We are here to remind anyone seeking to form the next government: Those who serve know how to recognize draft-evasion legislation in any guise and under any coalition. Do not try to fool us, and do not try to bribe us.

Anyone who truly looks after us ensures mandatory conscription for all sectors of the Jewish people. You do not stop terrorists with a municipal property tax discount.

The writer is one of the leaders of the 'Partners in Service' forum.