(JNS) There is a dimension to the Israeli-Arab conflict (that has been written about extensively by Mordecai Kedar and others, r.s.) but is frequently and, in some cases, conveniently overlooked: the religious and ideological implications of certain traditional interpretations of Islamic territorial doctrine.

Understanding this helps explain why opposition to Israel, particularly among Islamist movements, is not always simply a matter of competing territorial claims or disagreements over borders.

Classical Islamic jurisprudence developed the concept of Dar al-Islam, meaning the abode or territory of Islam. It refers to lands under Muslim political authority.

Some traditional interpretations maintain that territory once brought under Muslim sovereignty retains a special religious status, even if subsequently conquered or governed by non-Muslims.

Under this interpretation, the loss of Muslim-controlled territory does not necessarily extinguish the religious claim to it or the aspiration to restore Muslim sovereignty.

Islamic scholars have historically disagreed over whether such territory can ever lose its classification as Dar al-Islam, and there is no universally accepted Islamic prohibition against territorial compromise or the recognition of non-Muslim sovereignty.

A more explicit application of this ideology appears in Hamas’s original 1988 charter, which declares the entirety of “Palestine" an Islamic waqf-a religious endowment dedicated to the Muslim community in perpetuity.

Under this interpretation, the land cannot legitimately be surrendered, sold or relinquished.

The implication is profound: Jewish sovereignty over any part of the territory is not simply a political disagreement to be resolved through negotiations; it is a violation of a permanent Islamic religious obligation.

This helps explain why, for Hamas and certain other Islamist movements, the conflict is not fundamentally about where borders should be drawn or how Palestinian political independence might be achieved. It is about the legitimacy of Jewish sovereignty itself.

When territorial claims are elevated to the status of religious obligations, compromise becomes more difficult because concessions can be portrayed not merely as political defeats but as religious transgressions.

It is important to distinguish this Islamist interpretation from the beliefs of all Muslims and Palestinian Arbs.

Muslim-majority countries such as Egypt and Jordan have formally recognized Israel and signed peace treaties with it, demonstrating that Islamic identity and acceptance of Jewish sovereignty are not inherently incompatible.

Nevertheless, the religious doctrine embraced by Hamas and other rejectionist movements cannot be dismissed as mere political rhetoric. It is an important component of their ideological opposition to Israel.

The distinction is fundamental: A territorial disagreement can potentially be resolved through negotiation, compromise and mutually recognized borders. An ideological position that regards Jewish sovereignty as religiously illegitimate presents a much more fundamental obstacle to peace.

The question is no longer simply how much territory each side will receive, but whether Israel, as the sovereign national homeland of the Jewish people, is entitled to exist at all.

Not all Muslims subscribe to the doctrine of Dar al-Islam, just as most Jews do not subscribe to religious claims that would deny others their national rights.

However, if a significant segment of the Muslim world embraces the belief that territory once governed by Muslims can never legitimately be surrendered to non-Muslim sovereignty, lasting peace will remain elusive. The conflict will not truly end. At best, the ability of those who wage war in the name of this ideology will be contained or suppressed.

This inevitably brings this discussion to the Oval Office and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Confident in his reputation as the ultimate dealmaker, Trump appears to believe that his negotiating instincts can prevail even with the Iranian regime. But he may be seriously misjudging his adversary.

He has allowed himself to be drawn into Iran’s diplomatic charm offensive, entertaining the dangerous illusion that the Islamist regime is a government with which the West can safely do business. He mistakenly sees deception as good faith and tactical maneuvering as a genuine willingness to coexist.

In the bazaars of the Middle East, it is not always the art of the deal that wins the day, but the art of deception. Trump would do well to recognize that distinction before it is too late.

Steve Wenick is a retired IBM systems designer and lifelong Jewish educator. His career in Jewish secondary education and communal leadership included serving as president of his synagogue. Following his retirement, he became a freelance book reviewer for HarperCollins and an essayist whose work explores Judaism, Israel, antisemitism and American public policy.