Three years after the outbreak of the war, and despite the severe damage it has sustained, the Hamas terrorist organization continues to rebuild its governing apparatus in the Gaza Strip. Data obtained by Israel's defense establishment and revealed by ynet indicate that some 80,000 operatives and officials are currently active within the organization, alongside a widespread resumption of operations by municipalities, government ministries and security agencies.

According to the data, 22 of the 25 municipalities that operated in Gaza before the war have resumed functioning, as have all 17 Hamas government ministries. The governing apparatus currently employs some 50,000 officials, alongside approximately 30,000 armed operatives belonging to the organization's military wing.

The resumption of government activity is also reflected in services provided to residents. The Interior Ministry is reactivating its security and public order apparatus, the Economy Ministry is overseeing prices and collecting taxes, and the health, transportation and agriculture ministries have resumed activities in their respective fields. Meanwhile, Hamas police and security agencies are returning to operating openly, after being forced to scale back their activities during the war for fear of IDF strikes.

One of the organization's most prominent initiatives is the resumption of payment collection from merchants and businesspeople. Hamas has established a special committee that is also demanding retroactive payments for goods and trucks brought into Gaza during the war. According to the report, one of the locations used to collect the money is Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

Israeli defense officials assess that Hamas is facing a cash shortage and is therefore working to expand its sources of revenue. As part of these efforts, the organization has begun requiring businesses to allow cash payments amounting to at least 30% of the purchase price, and is preparing to enforce the directive against businesses that fail to comply.

Alongside rebuilding its civilian apparatus, Hamas continues to recruit new operatives. According to defense establishment assessments, the organization uses mosques and community activities to expand its influence among young adults and teenagers. The restoration of some religious institutions in Gaza is helping it resume recruitment activities.

Another unusual finding concerns the healthcare system. According to information held by the defense establishment, the Hamas Health Ministry sells medical documents allowing people to leave Gaza for treatment abroad to individuals close to the organization, for an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 per person. It is also alleged that the organization is working to replace patients' accompanying escorts with people close to it.

Defense officials also point to Hamas's continued use of hospitals for military purposes, including Shifa, Al-Aqsa Martyrs and Nasser hospitals. According to the information, the organization is even reducing the operating hours of certain departments to allow its members to move around the compounds.

Alongside the data on the restoration of governance, defense officials stress that Hamas suffered severe damage during the war, lost substantial infrastructure and saw its military formations significantly degraded. Nevertheless, the findings indicate that the organization continues to operate extensive governing systems in Gaza, while an effective alternative governing authority has yet to be established.