IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Efi Defrin delivered a special statement from Israel's northern border following the capture of the Beaufort Ridge and the Saluki Valley area.

"This is a significant operation that was planned over a long period of time and approved by the Chief of Staff following an orderly planning process and meticulous operational preparations. Control of the Beaufort Ridge carries extremely important operational significance. It is a central geographic asset of Hezbollah and serves as a nerve center for the organization. From there, it exercises direct fire and observation control over the communities of the Galilee Panhandle and the town of Metula," Defrin stated.

According to Defrin, "Since the beginning of Operation 'Roaring' alone, more than 400 launches have been carried out from this area toward Israeli territory. The infrastructure that Hezbollah built on the ridge is Iranian infrastructure, serving as a significant command-and-control center both above and below ground. We are degrading Hezbollah's capabilities and continuing to deepen the damage inflicted on the organization."

Defrin also addressed one of the military's primary concerns-Hezbollah's explosive drones and unmanned aerial vehicles-and emphasized that the defense establishment is making progress toward technological solutions.

"We are investing significant effort in finding solutions to the drone threat. The Chief of Staff is personally involved in this issue, and all branches of the IDF are working to develop operational capabilities to counter this threat. There has been progress in the field, and we continue to work toward additional solutions as quickly as possible."

He stressed that the capture of the Beaufort Ridge does not mark the end of the campaign and that operations will continue as long as Hezbollah attempts to harm Israeli soldiers and civilians.

"The IDF is operating and will continue to operate throughout Lebanon, from the Dahiyeh district of Beirut to the city of Tyre. Wherever there is a threat to Israeli civilians or IDF forces, we will act to remove it," he said.