IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin was interviewed on Nadav Peri's Podcast on the "All In" platform about the controversy surrounding the official letter sent by IDF Chief of Staff this week, warning against legislation to halt arrests of haredi draft dodgers.

Defrin made clear that attacks by politicians and others not only hurt the person holding the position but also directly affect the resilience of the entire military. "There is criticism, some objective and some not objective and not irrelevant. You have to remember that when you criticize the Chief of Staff in a non-objective manner, and at times even cheaply to a certain extent, you harm the entire IDF."

The Spokesman expanded on the concept that states that the Chief of Staff represents all IDF service members, from the rank of combat soldier in the field to the highest ranks. "In the end, what's the Chief of Staff? The Chief of Staff is not Eyal Zamir; he is the Chief of the General Staff. He is this institution. He represents the company commander, the battalion commander, the Golani soldier, the soldier in the tank, on the ship, and on the plane. That is what the Chief of Staff is; you harm him, you harm them. You didn't just hurt him personally; he's not a political figure. He is a professional and objective institution."

Gen. Defrin strongly rejected accusations and claims against the IDF and its leader, and gave full support to the motives behind sending the letter. "The Chief of Staff waved a flag and sent a professional and objective letter to say: 'Gentlemen, there is a problem here.' This legislation is problematic since it will not bring soldiers to the IDF. There is an issue of equality and values ​​here, first and foremost. It is not about values."

He noted that “the letter comes after many months during which the IDF presented its position before the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Therefore, given the urgency of the situation, the Chief of Staff wrote the letter. It is his role as chief of staff to express the professional position of the IDF."