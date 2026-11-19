Figures close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and within the opposition bloc are examining a new proposal aimed at breaking the deadlock in negotiations to form a unity government: Netanyahu would serve first in a rotation as prime minister, then step aside and run for president to succeed Isaac Herzog.

According to a report by ynet, the framework examined in recent days is intended to give Netanyahu an incentive to agree to hand over the premiership to Gadi Eisenkot or another opposition leader, while establishing a mechanism to ensure that the rotation takes place.

One of the main disputes in the negotiations concerns who would serve as prime minister first and when the handover would take place. According to the report, recent talks with Netanyahu and his representatives made clear that he is unwilling to forgo serving during the unity government's first two years.

Netanyahu seeks to remain prime minister for a period overlapping with the remainder of US President Donald Trump's term.

The opposition bloc, meanwhile, fears that the rotation may not take place, citing the previous unity government formed by Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, which collapsed before the premiership was handed over.

The new proposal is based on the end of President Isaac Herzog's term. He is due to leave office on July 7, 2028, in about a year and a half.

That date is close to when the premiership could change hands if the blocs reach an agreement. To enable the move, political figures are examining the possibility of amending the law to bring forward the presidential election.

Under the proposal, the presidential election could be held as early as two years before the incumbent president's term ends, rather than within the 90-day window currently stipulated by law.

If Netanyahu were elected president, this would provide him with a path from the Prime Minister's Office to the President's Residence, while allowing Eisenkot or another opposition leader to take over as prime minister.