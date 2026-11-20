נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג מברך את בני עקיבא לרגל שבת הארגון תשפ"ז

President Isaac Herzog addressed members of the Bnei Akiva youth movement ahead of Shabbat Ha'Irgun, calling on them to strengthen unity and connections within Israeli society.

In a special greeting from the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog emphasized the importance of the movement's values, highlighted its alumni's contributions in various fields and remembered those who fell in battle during the war.

Herzog opened his greeting, "Dear members, counselors, branch leaders and coordinators, greetings to you all from the President's Residence in Jerusalem".

The president spoke about the distinctive character of the movement's Organization Month, marked by intensive activities for members and counselors, and offered a lighthearted reference to the experiences that characterize this period.

He said, "I am delighted to greet you on your festive occasion on the evening following Shabbat Ha'Irgun, at the culmination of Organization Month, which may not always involve much organization, but does involve many sleepless nights and plenty of chaos, along with much joy, values, action, kindness, learning and perseverance".

Herzog emphasized that these values extend beyond the educational activities of members and counselors and are also reflected in the paths taken by the movement's alumni.

He noted, "This is what characterizes Bnei Akiva. I see all these values among your alumni, in every sphere of life and endeavor".

The president went on to remember the movement's alumni who fell during the war, expressing sorrow over their loss.

Herzog said, "And, of course, to our sorrow and pain, also among the alumni who fell, whom we lost in battle, with great heroism during the war", adding that their memory would be preserved forever.

The president devoted the central part of his greeting to the need to strengthen ties among different parts of Israeli society. He called on the movement's members to continue their activities after Organization Month ends and to channel their energy into joint action and building connections.

He said, "My dear friends, these days in the State of Israel remind us time and again how much we need connections".

Herzog added, "My wish for you, and my request of you, is that you build more connections among yourselves and throughout the nation, and carry the energy of the movement's Organization Month forward into continued momentum in action and creativity".

The president concluded his greeting with the rallying cry associated with the movement, "Best wishes to you all. With strength, onward, Bnei Akiva".