The Bnei Akiva movement held its annual celebrations this evening, ending the a month of activities and at the end of the 'Shabbat Irgun'.

Every year Bnei Akiva selects a new name for the Shevet (group; lit. 'tribe') graduating to Chavaria Bet (9th grade), during the Shabbat Irgun. This name accompanies that age group throughout their Bnei Akiva experience, and beyond.

This year, the month's motto was "A generation will rise and live," the words of former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak HaCohen Kook. The theme highlighted the story of the revival of the people of Israel and the responsibility of the current generation for growth and genuine rebuilding after more than two years of war.

On Thursday night, chapters held a "Blue-White Night" that lasted all night and included hundreds of initiatives and activities for people all over Israel. In every chapter, a "Wall of Eternalization" was erected to honor IDF soldiers and to extol the bravery of the generation.

Chapter leaders opened the naming ceremonies after Shabbat with the recitation of Psalms, a prayer for the peace of the state, and a prayer for the success of IDF soldiers and security forces and for the return of the deceased hostages still held in Gaza. In many chapters, the movement chose to pay special tribute to wounded soldiers and to the families of reservists, with special recognition for parents, members, and youth of the chapter.

This evening, initiates were informed that their new name, which will accompany them throughout their lives, will be "Amikam" (my nation has arisen). The name was chosen following a vote held at the movement's executive plenary that convened early last week in Jerusalem.

Movement secretary-general Yigal Klein recorded remarks for the initiates in the Arutz Sheva - Israel National News studio:

"You, the initiates, receive a name at a historic moment for our people. At this moment, when you receive your name, a little more than two years have passed since the day our cruel enemies thought to stop the revival of our people and their song of life."

"You will be called Amikam, meaning 'my nation has arisen'! Amikam - in thanksgiving for the people of the Lord, a whole people that rises like a lion to continue its song of life and its revival in its land."

"Amikam - in the knowledge that our revival has come thanks to the fallen who commanded us to find life for the people that rise and awaken by their light, and thanks to the wounded and all others who worked for the revival of our people and for realizing the call, "The people of Israel live."

"Amikam - in prayer to be worthy of the moment when our people rise to their next levels in spirit, in Torah, and in faith. Amikam - for the continuation of our people's dream and revival across our land and in accepting responsibility for its fulfillment."

"Amikam - a plea to the Creator, "Bless us, our Father, all of us as one, in the light of Your presence."

"Members of the Amikam tribe, carry your historic role to increase love and faith within us, and deepen the role that the Holy One, blessed be He, places on you and on us in the words of our holy prophet, "Comfort, comfort My people." Continue to bring Torah and service to our country, and may this be the deep comfort and revival for our people. Members of the Amikam tribe, may we, together with all our people, merit to witness the fulfillment of the prophecy "And I will establish for you an everlasting covenant," and to march toward our complete redemption."

Hebrew video: