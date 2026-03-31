The city of Sderot is in mourning over the death of Capt. Noam Madmoni, of blessed memory, a team commander in the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit, who was killed in an encounter with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. Three of his fellow soldiers also fell during the battle.

The municipality reported that Noam, of blessed memory, attended the “Torani Hadash" elementary school in Sderot and later studied at the high school yeshiva in Kfar Maimon. In addition, he was a member of the Bnei Akiva youth movement in the city.

Noam, of blessed memory, is survived by his parents, Boaz and Sharona, as well as a brother and sisters. Mayor Alon Davidi, who visited the family early this morning, eulogized Noam, saying: “Noam, of blessed memory, the beloved son of Boaz and Sharona, was part of a large, rooted, well-known, and cherished family in our city. He grew up on the values of giving and community-he was a member of the Bnei Akiva branch and a true soldier of the land in every sense of the word."

Davidi added, “Last night, during an operation by the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit in the western sector of southern Lebanon, Noam and his team encountered enemy cells at close range. They fought with extraordinary bravery and returned fire.

“Even in the most difficult moments, under heavy gunfire and while evacuating the wounded-even as the militants fired an anti-tank missile at our forces-our soldiers did not retreat and did everything to complete the mission and protect one another. Noam, our hero, an entire city mourns you today."

Noam, of blessed memory, will be laid to rest in a military funeral today (Tuesday) at 3:00 p.m. in the military section of the Sderot cemetery.