Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has ruled out another campaign for the presidency, pointing to his age and the prospect of serving in the White House well into his 90s.

During an appearance on Steven Bartlett's "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, Sanders, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination twice, expressed skepticism about pursuing the office again.

“I think probably not. I think taking office at 87 years of age and finishing my first term at 91 is not something that probably inspires a whole lot of people," Sanders said.

He subsequently made his intentions explicit, declaring, “No, I’m not running for president."

Although he does not intend to seek the presidency himself, Sanders outlined the qualities he believes the next president should possess.

He said he wants a candidate “prepared to stand with the working class of America" and “take on the oligarchs," making clear that he would not back someone merely “tinkering around the edges."

Sanders also cautioned against judging political candidates primarily on their personalities or public appeal, arguing that voters should focus on their positions on major issues.

He described treating elections like “beauty contests" as “not a good idea."

“The American people have to determine: what is their view on healthcare? Are they going to transform our healthcare system? What are they going to do on AI? These questions … and then leadership will come to the fore based on how people res- feel that these candidates are responding," Sanders said.

Sanders has served in Congress since 1991. He competed for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 but lost to Hillary Clinton , then entered the 2020 race before withdrawing , clearing the path for Joe Biden.

The Vermont senator secured his fourth Senate term in 2024 but has previously suggested that his age could prevent him from seeking reelection in 2030.

Sanders, who is Jewish and spent several months volunteering at Kibbutz Sha'ar HaAmakim in Israel in 1963, has also become a prominent critic of the Israeli government.

He introduced four resolutions aimed at preventing American weapons sales to Israel, although none received sufficient support to pass.

Sanders has accused Israel of committing "genocide" during the war in Gaza and has repeatedly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Last July, he condemned Netanyahu's visit to Washington for talks with President Donald Trump.