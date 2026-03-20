Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced three joint resolutions of disapproval on Thursday aimed at halting US arms sales to Israel, JNS reports.

This move comes as a new challenge for Democratic backing of Israel, following a vote last summer where 27 Democratic senators voted in favor of a Sanders-backed resolution that sought to block the sale of tens of thousands of automatic assault rifles to Israel amid its conflict with Hamas.

The latest resolutions specifically target a $658 million arms sale, including munitions, approved by the Trump administration. This deal was part of joint US-Israel defense efforts against Iran.

Sanders' resolutions are co-sponsored by Senators Peter Welch (D-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR). Sanders argued that, given what he described as "the horrific destruction that Israel’s extremist government has wrought on Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon," the US should not be sending 22,000 new bombs to Israel. "No more weapons to support an illegal war," he added.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has five calendar days to consider the resolutions. If they are not acted upon within that time, the co-sponsors can push for a floor vote to bypass the committee and bring the resolutions to the full Senate for a final vote.

Sanders has been a vocal critic of Israeli policy, and has gone so far as to claim that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza, the first time he used this controversial term to describe the ongoing conflict.

Last July, the Jewish senator vehemently denounced the visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Sanders characterized the day as "a shameful day in America," citing the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged "war crimes."

While neither Israel nor the US are state parties of the ICC, Senator Sanders wrote, "Today, a war criminal under indictment from the ICC will be welcomed to the White House."

Despite being joined by 27 Democrats during the vote to block arms transfers to Israel last July, the Senate rejected the resolution .