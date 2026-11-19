למרות הפיגוע : המתיישבים ביריחו ממשכים להאחז במקום

Jewish families who recently moved into purchased homes on the outskirts of Jericho are continuing to establish their presence in the area despite a terrorist attack several days ago.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, residents and members of the Nachala movement described the excitement surrounding the move, the preparations leading up to it, and their plans to expand Jewish settlement in the area.

Sarah Boyarsky, who moved there with her family, described her feelings upon arriving. "There is tremendous excitement throughout this area. We are making history here. It is unbelievable."

She recalled a special moment with her children on the way to Jericho. "My son said along the way, 'Wow, Mom, this is Jericho.' It was just... he suddenly grasped it. That made it even more of a wow moment. Even the children understand where we are moving."

Boyarsky explained that several families are currently sharing each of the purchased homes, depending on the number of bedrooms.

"We have been here since Wednesday. There are several families in each house. In our house, two families are living together. In another house, there are three families. In short, each house accommodates as many as it can, according to the number of bedrooms."

Her husband, Avraham, who helped coordinate the logistical preparations, said planning began several weeks before the move.

"I heard about this three weeks ago, four weeks ago, you could say by now. They took us on a tour of the site and asked us to help with the preparations."

He explained that the teams assembled extensive supplies to ensure the families could move into the homes and begin living there immediately.

"We assembled here on the hill with five trailers loaded with everything we needed, fully equipped: refrigerators, generators, electrical supplies, planks in case anything needed repairing or fixing, tools, and an entry team for each building."

Describing the move itself, Boyarsky said, "We arrived here as the first operational team to enter the house, filming ourselves opening it with a key, showing that we own the house and that no one is inside. Then a logistics team arrived, unloaded and checked that there were no faults or damage that could endanger the children and families. As that was happening, the families began arriving and moving in."

He emphasized the historic significance of the move. "It is a great privilege, truly. You could say that the last time we experienced entering a city currently inhabited by Arabs was when we entered Hebron more than 50 years ago."

Addressing the recent attack in the area and the significance of Jewish settlement in Jericho, Boyarsky said, "There is something very, very refreshing happening here. That is also how I personally feel. It really, really uproots the recent Arab assertiveness, when they come and hold their heads high and say, 'Everything is ours.' In effect, we are telling them that even what you thought was yours is actually ours."

He expressed hope that the move would pave the way for Jewish settlement in additional cities.

"With God's help, this will also open the way for this redemption to continue in the other Arab cities: Shechem, Jenin, and everywhere we are still missing."

Tzvi Elimelech Sharbaf, chairman of the Nachala movement, discussed the expansion of Jewish settlement in the Jericho area in recent years.

"We are here near Mevo'ot Yericho and near Havat HaArmonot, the farm of Hanan and Leah Herbst, who have been living here for more than two years in very, very difficult conditions, with access roads that are not easy to travel."

Sharbaf also pointed to a new farm established by the Herbst family approximately six weeks ago, saying it had received authorization from the Settlement Division to carry out agricultural activities on the land.

Asked about the next steps in expanding Jewish settlement in Jericho, he replied, "First of all, we are now consolidating what we have just done, but with God's help, the entire Land of Israel is ours, step by step."