פעילי שמאל התעמתו עם מתיישבים ביריחו

Dozens of left-wing activists arrived on Wednesday near a new Jewish community in the Jericho area, where a verbal confrontation erupted between the activists and Jewish residents.

IDF troops were present at the scene, providing security for the activists' tour. Among the participants was Alon-Lee Green, an activist with the Standing Together movement, who leveled serious accusations against the Jewish residents.

"I'm not afraid of you. You are responsible for the murder of a woman here," Green told the residents, referring to an incident earlier this week in which a Palestinian Arab woman was shot dead.

Settlement activist Hanan Herbst, who was present at the scene, approached the left-wing activists and attempted to engage them in dialogue.

"Come sit with us," Herbst invited them, but the activists declined his invitation and continued on their way.

The confrontation came after several Jewish families moved into homes in the Jericho area earlier this month. The families occupied eight homes in the city and its outskirts, all located in Area C.

The Jewish residents say the properties were purchased at full price through transactions conducted discreetly and that they possess documents proving ownership. They also maintain that the buildings are situated on state land.