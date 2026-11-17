Suspected terrorist attack near Jericho: Palestinian Arabs rammed their vehicle into a car carrying Israelis who were traveling to the new community of Ir HaTmarim on Monday night.

The Palestinian Arabs then approached them armed with clubs and, according to suspicions, axes.

According to the report, two Israelis were injured in the incident and managed to reach a Jewish compound in the area, where they awaited the arrival of medical teams. No details have yet been released about their condition.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that a report of an attempted terrorist attack had been received in the Jericho area.

The statement said, "Initial report: A report was received regarding an attempted attack in the area of Jericho, the details are under review. IDF soldiers have been dispatched to the scene, and are now establishing roadblocks in the area."