IDF: A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike, guided by precise intelligence, in the Janta area in the Beqaa region of Lebanon, targeting a site that was previously used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for missile production and the storage of weapons.

The site was struck by the IDF several times during the war. The IDF identified that Hezbollah terrorists had arrived at the site recently and struck the site's entrances in order to prevent its restoration.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to exploit various areas in Lebanon for terrorist activity, weapons smuggling, and the movement of terrorists, in violation of the ceasefire agreement signed with Lebanon and in order to harm Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to restore its capabilities and harm Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. The IDF will continue to act to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement.