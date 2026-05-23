Late on Friday night, the IDF struck an Hezbollah underground compound in the area of the Beqaa that was used by terrorists to manufacture weapons intended to be used against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The IDF also struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Tyre from which Hezbollah terrorists operated to plan and execute attacks against IDF soldiers.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF continues to operate against threats posed to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with the political echelon."