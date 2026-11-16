IDF forces raided the village of Shebaa in southern Lebanon, near Mount Dov, overnight Monday and arrested two brothers from the Hamdan family inside a home, Lebanese media reported Monday morning.

According to the reports, the forces entered the home before dawn, searched it and took the two brothers into custody. Another brother, Maher Hamdan, was arrested by Israel in June 2025 in the same area.

Lebanese media also reported an Israeli strike overnight in the Beqaa Valley, near the Syrian border.

The area is dozens of kilometers from the Israeli border, and no Israeli strikes had been reported there for several months.

The developments come against the backdrop of an Army Radio report published Sunday, according to which military intelligence officials have identified increased efforts by Hezbollah to rebuild its military capabilities following the damage it sustained during Operation Roaring Lion.

The IDF assesses with high confidence that the terrorist organization has resumed smuggling weapons from Iran to Lebanon by truck through Iraq and Syria.

A senior military official told Army Radio, "Syria is no longer a smuggling highway as it once was," adding, "But we assess that Hezbollah is still managing to smuggle across the Syria-Lebanon border."

Alongside the smuggling, the military has identified weapons production and assembly at facilities located mainly in the Beirut and Beqaa areas.

According to the report, the IDF has recently refrained from striking some of these facilities due to political restrictions imposed following the ceasefire, partly as a result of American pressure.

The IDF has also identified renewed Hezbollah activity in villages north of the security zone in southern Lebanon. According to assessments, the organization's operatives are returning to villages near the Yellow Line, installing surveillance equipment and cameras to gather intelligence on IDF forces, and replenishing weapons stockpiles.

Some of this activity is taking place just hundreds of meters from IDF forces, but according to the report, only a small number of these targets have been struck in recent months.