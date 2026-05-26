IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson

The IDF confirmed on Monday that overnight, it struck more than 100 Hezbollah infrastructure sites and terrorists in the Beqaa Valley and across southern Lebanon.

In several strikes in the Beqaa Valley, terrorist infrastructure sites were struck, including a Hezbollah weapons storage facility.

In southern Lebanon, more than 90 weapons storage facilities, command centers, observation posts, and infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians were struck.

Footage from one of the strikes overnight in the area of Mashghara shows several strikes within seconds against Hezbollah infrastructure sites where terrorist activity was identified. During the strike, the terrorists were eliminated.