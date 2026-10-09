זירת התאונה ליד מעלה מכמש צילום: דוברות מד"א

A man in his mid-30s was killed Friday morning in a collision between a bus and a car on Route 458, near Ma’ale Mikhmas.

The Magen David Adom emergency dispatch center in the Jerusalem district received the report at 8:16 a.m. Paramedics and EMTs called to the scene found the car’s driver unconscious and suffering from severe multiple traumatic injuries. After medical examinations, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

MDA paramedic Nadav Taieb and senior EMT Erez Neuman said: “The car was wrecked, with extensive damage to its bodywork. The driver was lying beside it, unconscious, with no pulse or breathing and suffering from very severe injuries. We conducted medical examinations, but unfortunately, all we could do was pronounce him dead."

Police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.