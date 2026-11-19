Natan Eshel, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commented early Thursday on the lengthy meeting held Wednesday between Netanyahu and Beyachad party chairman Naftali Bennett, claiming that Bennett had requested it. "Some listen to the media, and some listen to the truth. Bennett asked to meet with the prime minister, who does not boycott anyone. The boycotter meets the boycotted. I would not be surprised if Liberman asks too."

Eshel then addressed the coalition talks Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman is holding with the haredi parties, questioning whether agreements meeting their demands could be reached. "Liberman dived headfirst into the haredi pool, but failed to notice there was no water in it. Neither the IDF Chief of Staff nor the Attorney General, and certainly not the Supreme Court, intend to change what they have said and written about the conscription law. The haredim understand that without an override clause and a willingness to face a constitutional crisis, there is not even a 1% chance they will get 2% of their demands."

Alongside his criticism of the conscription talks, Eshel also attacked relations among the leaders of the bloc opposing Netanyahu. He wrote, "There is a strange four-headed creature, with each head wanting just one thing: to eliminate the other three. They are deceiving their partners and even themselves."

He concluded his criticism with a play on the political bloc's name, "A scattering of change, not a bloc of change," adding that the haredim understand, in his words, that it is an "androgyne."