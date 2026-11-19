The Israel Dog Unit (IDU) and the IDF Commando Brigade's camouflage department conducted a challenging joint nighttime training exercise in the Samaria mountains, focusing on improving search-and-rescue capabilities under difficult field conditions.

The exercise brought together IDU dog handlers, under the command of Yekutiel (Mike) Ben Yaakov, members of the Commando Brigade's camouflage department, and Nadav Yair, an expert IDF wilderness survival and fieldcraft instructor.

The training incorporated specialized equipment and simulated several scenarios involving missing persons, including individuals lost in combat zones, concealed in dense forests, or otherwise hidden from search teams operating in the field.

According to the IDU, the exercise was designed to strengthen handlers' ability to locate missing people who may be difficult to detect using conventional search methods.

IDU spokesman Aharon Streicher said the collaboration allowed the organization's dog handlers to learn from experienced military camouflage specialists and develop a better understanding of how people conceal themselves in the field.

"Each scenario simulated a real-life situation: a missing person in a combat zone, someone lost in dense woodland, or an individual concealed from search teams," Streicher said.

Drawing on lessons from missing-person searches conducted by the organization in recent years, Streicher emphasized that missing individuals do not always call out for help.

"Sometimes the missing person remains silent. Sometimes they find themselves in distress and are unable to move. Our responsibility is to locate them even when they cannot be seen," he said.

Streicher added that the exercise would improve the operational capabilities of IDU dog handlers and better prepare them for real-world search operations.