תיעוד: מצבור המטענים הושמד בפיצוץ

Border Police bomb disposal officers in Judea and Samaria and IDF troops yesterday (Monday) destroyed a cache of explosive devices discovered in the courtyard of a building in the Nur Shams refugee camp, in the Ephraim Brigade's area of operations.

The cache was located following an operation by Ephraim Brigade troops last week. During a targeted operation, Border Police bomb disposal officers and IDF troops discovered 11 pipe bombs and additional large explosive devices, alongside components used to manufacture and detonate explosive devices.

Following operational and engineering planning, Border Police bomb disposal officers in Judea and Samaria worked yesterday with the brigade's combat engineering forces and Battalion 8106 to destroy the devices.

After the detonation, the forces conducted further searches of the building's courtyard, uncovering four additional explosive devices at two separate locations. These were also destroyed in controlled detonations. Additional evidence collected at the scene was transferred for further investigation.