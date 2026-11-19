The Israeli Navy has decided to reinforce its forces in the Gulf of Eilat and deploy Dvora-class patrol boats to the area after identifying an operational gap in its response to potential seaborne infiltration attempts, Channel 12 News reported.

The Navy reviewed its ability to respond to infiltration scenarios in the Gulf of Eilat and identified a need to bolster routine security operations. Particular attention was paid to the possibility of several simultaneous infiltration attempts, a scenario requiring an operational response at multiple locations at once.

One of the main challenges in the area is the geographical proximity of Aqaba, Jordan, to Eilat. According to the concerns outlined in the report, the short distance between the two cities could allow a lone attacker to reach Israeli territory within a very short time.

Another element of the threat assessment concerns possible activity by Iranian proxies in the region. Alongside the possibility of a single infiltration, the Navy is also examining more complex scenarios involving simultaneous infiltration attempts from several directions. The concern centers on the forces' ability to detect and respond to incidents occurring simultaneously at multiple locations in the Gulf.