Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar was questioned on Thursday by the police's Lahav 433 unit on suspicion of obstructing an investigation, after watches that appeared to be luxury timepieces, including a Rolex, were discovered in his tefillin and prayer shawl bag at his City Hall office.

According to a police statement, Saar, who had already been questioned on suspicion of involvement in a bribery case at City Hall and barred from his office, asked a relative to go to the office and collect his tefillin bag.

The relative arrived at City Hall and asked to enter the mayor's office. Asked why he had come, he explained that he had been sent to collect Saar's tefillin and prayer shawl.

A security guard at the entrance contacted a senior municipal official, who decided to notify a police officer of the unusual request, given that the mayor was under an order barring him from his office.

During the phone call, the police officer instructed the municipal employee to open the bag and verify that it contained tefillin and a prayer shawl.

However, during the inspection, while the officer was still on the phone, several watches were found in the bag. According to police, they appeared to be luxury watches, including a Rolex.

Following the discovery, the watches were seized as evidence in the investigation, and Saar was summoned for further questioning on suspicion of obstruction of justice. He was released to his home after questioning.

The latest questioning comes after a court recently extended the order barring Saar from his City Hall office by about three weeks.

Last week, investigators from the National Fraud Investigation Unit argued, in their request to extend the order, that there were concerns Saar would try to influence municipal employees under his authority, some of whom had yet to give testimony in the case.

Saar has been questioned as part of a wide-ranging corruption investigation centered on suspected bid-rigging in municipal tenders. The suspected offenses under investigation include bribery, extortion and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Nearly 20 additional suspects were arrested in the case, including figures connected to municipal operations. Investigators suspect that tenders in various fields were rigged to favor certain parties, including tenders for renovations at educational institutions, cleaning services and the operation of food carts throughout the city.