תושבי כפר סבא מקבלים במחיאות כפיים ודגלי ישראל את איתן הורן עיריית כפר סבא

Hundreds of residents of the city of Kfar Saba gathered today (Thursday) to welcome Itamar Horn, a local resident, who returned home after two years in Hamas captivity.

Itamar, who was kidnapped along with his brother Yair in the October 7th massacre, returned to Israel this week. After reuniting with his brother, mother, and other family members, and undergoing three days of medical treatment and supervision at the hospital, he returned today to his home in Kfar Saba.

Many residents gathered on the street where Itamar lives with his mother, Ruti Strom, who has been relentlessly fighting for the return of her children from captivity over the past two years. The residents welcomed him with balloons, flags, signs, and warm greetings.

Itamar Horn was released from captivity along with 19 other hostages, including Eviatar David and Guy Galboa Dalal, local residents who were kidnapped from the Nova party. Alongside the joy of their return, the city is also awaiting the return of Oz Daniel and Hadar Goldin.

The mayor of Kfar Saba, Rafi Saar, said: “Today is a day of joy alongside sadness. A day when we lovingly welcome our dear Itamar back home, while also gathering to remember the events of October 7th, commemorated today as part of the National Memorial Day. It is a day that fills the heart with light and hope. The beloved Itamar survived hell and has returned to us.”

“We thank God for his return and embrace him and his family with great love. Alongside the joy, our hearts continue to long and pray for the return of Oz Daniel, Hadar Goldin, and all those who have not yet returned. We will not rest until everyone is back home.”