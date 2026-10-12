The National Fraud Investigation Unit of Lahav 433 launched the overt phase of a public corruption investigation involving a major local authority in central Israel on Monday morning.

Seventeen suspects were arrested and seven others were detained for questioning, including the head of the local authority, his wife, the CEO of the municipal economic development corporation, and several businesspeople.

The suspected offenses include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, money laundering, and tax violations.

The undercover investigation was conducted by the National Fraud Investigation Unit for more than a year, focusing on the alleged involvement of the head of the local authority, his wife, the CEO of the municipal economic development corporation, other public officials, and businesspeople.

Police said extensive resources and investigative measures were employed during this period, and suspicions against those involved grew.

According to investigators, bribes were transferred primarily in cash. In return, the head of the local authority and the CEO of the municipal economic development corporation allegedly acted to benefit those who provided the payments and help them secure lucrative tenders in various areas of the municipality's operations.

Police also suspect that the wife of the head of the local authority played an unusual role in the alleged corruption scheme. No further details have been released regarding the actions attributed to her.

The investigation also uncovered suspicions of prolonged direct or indirect involvement by known criminal figures from central Israel in the alleged bribery scheme. Their involvement was reportedly connected to securing tenders and committing violent offenses.

As the investigation entered its overt phase on Monday morning, police conducted searches at offices and businesses, seizing money and property during the operation.