תיעוד: ח"כ אלי דלל הופל לריצפה באירוע הרמת כוסית צילום: משנים כיוון

MK Eli Dallal (Likud) was attacked on Saturday night during an anti-government protest held outside a Likud toast event in Kfar Saba. Police intervened in an attempt to disperse the demonstrators.

Footage from the scene shows the 70-year-old parliamentarian falling to the ground, before police officers assist him to his feet. Protesters are seen continuing to throw objects at him, and an aide accompanying MK Dallal had their personal mobile phone smashed.

Following the incident, MK Dallal stated, “I felt like I was being lynched. We are in the month of forgiveness, and it’s okay to argue, but I saw hatred in their eyes. We should all be shocked; we could end up with a murder. We need to calm things down. I’m willing to talk to anyone and engage, but not through violence.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with MK Dallal and expressed his shock. “The Prime Minister called on the Israel Police to hold the attackers accountable and warned against the rampant incitement targeting coalition members. This incitement grows more extreme every day as the rioters realize the public majority is not with them. If law enforcement authorities do not put an end to these dangerous phenomena, it will end in bloodshed, and the responsibility will be on their hands,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Likud party issued a strong condemnation: “Likud strongly condemns the attack on MK Eli Dallal today in Kfar Saba, carried out by unrestrained criminal rioters under the protection of the Attorney General. This is a radical minority acting like threatening and violent militias, aiming to silence and intimidate, with the next murder just around the corner. We will not surrender, we will not be silenced, and we will continue to work for the people of Israel every day and everywhere in the country.”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana also blasted the protesters, saying: “Forget that he’s a Knesset member - an elderly man of 70, one of the kindest and most moderate people, is thrown to the ground, and these filthy ‘democratic’ scum throw objects at him. Freedom to protest? The Attorney General for protests is ready to legitimize everything, even violence, as long as the government falls.”

המפגינים מול הרמת הכוסית של הליכוד בכפר סבא צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Minister Miri Regev added, “The writing is on the wall, and the next murder is on your hands. I strongly condemn the violent attack on MK Eli Dallal. Time and again, we see the same rioters from the left. Last week it was against me in Petah Tikva, today it’s against MK Dallal, and in parallel in Jerusalem, they’re breaking through barriers around the Prime Minister’s residence - let me remind you, two weeks ago they set cars on fire there! This is not a protest; this is anarchy. Freedom of expression is a supreme value in democracy, but violence, arson, and break-ins must stop. I call on law enforcement to end selective enforcement, act with an iron fist, and hold the rioters fully accountable.”

Police reported the arrest of four protesters at the scene on suspicion of assaulting officers, and confirmed the dispersal of the remaining demonstrators.