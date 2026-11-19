Opposition parties have decided to nominate retired Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron for state comptroller ahead of a repeat election, after the High Court of Justice invalidated the previous vote.

The decision followed the recent withdrawal of Michael Rabilo, the coalition's candidate in the previous election. It remains unclear whether the right-wing bloc will nominate an alternative candidate.

Yashar! party leader MK Gadi Eisenkot welcomed Elron's nomination and criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "At this complex time, the State of Israel needs strong, independent state institutions that serve the public as a whole. The grave situation Netanyahu deliberately created, in which the State of Israel is left without a state comptroller, is part of a systematic campaign to weaken the gatekeepers and dismantle state institutions-another profound and dangerous failure that we must rectify".

Eisenkot added, "Electing a state comptroller of stature is an urgent imperative to safeguard institutional continuity and strengthen public trust. Uncompromising adherence to due process and mechanisms of checks and balances is the foundation of the state's resilience and the proper functioning of all institutions of government".

The race for state comptroller began in June 2026, when retired Justice Yosef Elron faced attorney Michael Rabilo, who had the coalition's backing. Rabilo won the second round of voting in the Knesset with 61 votes, compared with 57 for Elron.

However, the election results sparked a legal dispute. Elron and other petitioners appealed to the High Court of Justice, alleging flaws in the voting process, particularly violations of ballot secrecy.

The petitions centered on Knesset members recording their votes, alongside allegations that some had been asked to do so. In response to the petitions, the High Court suspended the appointment and later invalidated the election results and ordered a repeat election.

Last month, Rabilo announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy, changing the shape of the race. With the opposition parties now backing Elron, the retired justice remains the leading candidate for the position.