The real audacity of the High Court's ruling on the State Comptroller election is not its predictable outcome or what many see as yet another decision favoring one side of the political map. Sadly, many have already grown accustomed to that.

Nor is the central issue the Court's strained legal interpretation of the principle of a secret ballot. Members of Knesset, including lawmakers from parties that now sit in the opposition, have previously posed with their ballots after secret votes for the State Comptroller and even for the President of Israel. No one has demonstrated that any of those lawmakers acted under coercion, threats, or improper pressure.

The true problem is far more serious: the Court's intervention in one of the most fundamental pillars of democracy, a completed democratic election. Even more troubling is that this precedent is being set just months before Israel heads to another national election.

One hundred and twenty elected representatives entered the voting booth, cast their ballots, the votes were counted according to law, and the results were officially announced. That is how a democratic process works. Unless the law explicitly authorizes the annulment of such an election, and it does not, the Court has neither the authority nor the justification to invalidate it.

This is not the first time Israel's High Court has expanded the boundaries of its own authority. It did so when it convened an expanded panel to consider petitions seeking to bar the Prime Minister from forming a government. At the time, the Court portrayed itself as restrained because it ultimately allowed him to serve. But the very notion that judges could decide whether the public's electoral choice was acceptable marked a significant constitutional shift.

Now the Court has taken another step forward. This time, it has not merely reviewed the qualifications of a candidate; it has invalidated the democratic process itself.

The assumption appears to be that the governing coalition will choose to avoid a constitutional confrontation, hold a new vote, and once again elect attorney Michael Rabello as State Comptroller.

But by doing so, it may inadvertently acknowledge that the Court possesses the authority to nullify a completed democratic process based on a legal interpretation rather than an explicit statutory power.

That is the real danger. The next time the Court considers intervening in a national election, whether by invalidating ballots, ordering a new election, or taking other extraordinary measures, it will be able to point to this case as proof that the political system accepted such intervention without resistance.

The dilemma is real. Political pragmatism may suggest complying with the ruling to ensure that the office of State Comptroller is filled without delay. But the broader constitutional question extends far beyond a single appointment. It concerns the limits of judicial power and the balance between the branches of government. Those who believe the Court acted beyond its authority argue that this is precisely the moment to draw a clear constitutional line.

One final point: if a constitutional confrontation were to emerge, it would be difficult to argue that the government initiated it. From this perspective, the confrontation began the moment the Court chose to intervene in a sphere that, according to its critics, lies beyond its lawful authority.